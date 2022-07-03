ASUS ROG Phone 6 now shown in full detail: beautiful gaming smartphone

ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone gets huge image gallery: flagship gaming smartphones have never been done more bad ass.

ASUS has given the world a better look at its next-gen flagship ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone, with a huge image gallery to gawk at. Check it out:

WinFuture posted the images of the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone, with a slick Matrix LED screen on the back that shows off the ASUS logo in the best way possible. ASUS uses a similar feature on its Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, which ASUS calls the "AniMe Matrix" so expect something similar for the ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone.

You can see here that this is the black variant of the ASUS ROG Phone 6 smartphone, while the other leaks covered the white variant. I like both, but the white ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone looks real dapper. I didn't expect to say that about a bright white phone, but here we are.

The new ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone should rock a 6.78-inch FHD+ 165Hz OLED Samsung "direct screen", a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 18GB of RAM, a 6000mAh dual battery with 65W fast-charging support, a 64-megapixel "triple camera" system, under-screen fingerprint sensor, measure in at 10.39mm thick, and it'll weigh 229g.

ASUS will be providing a rather crazy-looking and massively bulky cooler dubbed the "AeroActive Cooler 6" that looks rather awesome, too. The crazy-looking ASUS AeroActive Cooler 6 won't be the only ROG accessory for the new ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone.

As for gaming smartphones, the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 should be the very fastest gaming smartphone in the world when it launches. ASUS will give the world all of the details on its new flagship ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone and "AeroActive Cooler 6" cooler on July 5, so we don't have much longer to wait now.