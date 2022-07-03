All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Phone 6 now shown in full detail: beautiful gaming smartphone

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 3 2022 10:19 PM CDT
ASUS has given the world a better look at its next-gen flagship ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone, with a huge image gallery to gawk at. Check it out:

ASUS ROG Phone 6 now shown in full detail: beautiful gaming smartphone 01 | TweakTown.com
WinFuture posted the images of the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone, with a slick Matrix LED screen on the back that shows off the ASUS logo in the best way possible. ASUS uses a similar feature on its Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, which ASUS calls the "AniMe Matrix" so expect something similar for the ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone.

You can see here that this is the black variant of the ASUS ROG Phone 6 smartphone, while the other leaks covered the white variant. I like both, but the white ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone looks real dapper. I didn't expect to say that about a bright white phone, but here we are.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 now shown in full detail: beautiful gaming smartphone 05 | TweakTown.comASUS ROG Phone 6 now shown in full detail: beautiful gaming smartphone 06 | TweakTown.com

The new ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone should rock a 6.78-inch FHD+ 165Hz OLED Samsung "direct screen", a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 18GB of RAM, a 6000mAh dual battery with 65W fast-charging support, a 64-megapixel "triple camera" system, under-screen fingerprint sensor, measure in at 10.39mm thick, and it'll weigh 229g.

ASUS will be providing a rather crazy-looking and massively bulky cooler dubbed the "AeroActive Cooler 6" that looks rather awesome, too. The crazy-looking ASUS AeroActive Cooler 6 won't be the only ROG accessory for the new ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone.

As for gaming smartphones, the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 should be the very fastest gaming smartphone in the world when it launches. ASUS will give the world all of the details on its new flagship ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone and "AeroActive Cooler 6" cooler on July 5, so we don't have much longer to wait now.

ASUS ROG Phone Gaming Smartphone (ZS600KL-S845-8G512G)

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, winfuture.de

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

