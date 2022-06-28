ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone looks RIDICULOUS with its cooler

The new ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone has a truly ridiculously oversized cooler, should keep all the chips inside cool.

ASUS isn't a stranger to totally ridiculous gaming smartphones, but holy hell is the new ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone absolutely ridiculous. I mean... seriously, look at the cooler... a COOLER, on a smartphone:

In some new leaked photos from Evan "@evleaks" and 91Mobiles, the flagship ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone and its insane cooling accessory. The new ASUS ROG Phone 6 is going to be a mobile gamine powerhouse, which is why the ridiculous cooling accessory is being offered. The new renders, give us a sneak peak before the July 5 reveal of the ROG Phone 6.

I would love to see just how many people buy, and use the crazy cooling accessory for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone, because it truly is gigantic. Just how hot are the internals in it running that it needs this cooler. ASUS is offering the "AeroActive Cooler 6" as its new snap-on fan for the ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone, which while huge, does look awesome.

Inside, the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone should rock a 6.78-inch FHD+ 165Hz OLED Samsung "direct screen", a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 18GB of RAM, a 6000mAh dual battery with 65W fast-charging support, a 64-megapixel "triple camera" system, under-screen fingerprint sensor, measure in at 10.39mm thick, and it'll weigh 229g. It's a big boi gaming smartphone, that's for sure.

Evan Blass teased in his tweet: "Here's your best look yet at the ASUS ROG Phone 6 (plus its monstrous cooling fan)".

ASUS is expected to reveal its next-gen ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone on July 5, where we'll get all of the details about the smartphone, the cooling accessory, and the other accessories that the ROG Phone 6 will have in its arsenal. It's over the top, but I love that ASUS doesn't care and keeps pushing the boundaries with their insanely high-end gaming smartphones.