ASUS's stunning new ROG Strix GeForce RTX GPU design is only available in RTX 5070 Ti form

At CES 2025 we got to see the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX GPU up close in RTX 5070 Ti form. RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 users can look forward to ROG Astral.

TL;DR: ASUS's ROG Strix GPUs, known for premium gaming, are updated with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, featuring new cooling designs and a modern 2025 aesthetic. The flagship ROG Astral series debuts with a quad-slot, four-fan design. The ROG Strix RTX 5070 Ti has improved airflow, a phase-change thermal pad, and enhanced fans. ASUS's ROG Strix GPUs, known for premium gaming, are updated with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, featuring new cooling designs and a modern 2025 aesthetic. The flagship ROG Astral series debuts with a quad-slot, four-fan design. The ROG Strix RTX 5070 Ti has improved airflow, a phase-change thermal pad, and enhanced fans.

ASUS's ROG Strix GPUs have always sat on the enthusiast end of the spectrum, representing the company's premium gaming GeForce RTX options. With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, the company is updating its line-up's look, feel, and design with new cooling designs and a more modern 2025 aesthetic.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Regarding the flagship GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090, ASUS is debuting a brand-new flagship design in the form of the quad-slot four-fan (and very beautiful) ROG Astral series. Interestingly, at least at launch, the classic ROG Strix will only be available in GeForce RTX 5070 Ti form - with a ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 to follow.

As you can see in the pictures, this is a very different-looking ROG Strix than the one we saw when we reviewed the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition a year ago. This time, there's less focus on RGB lighting, with a more stylish and reflective black and grey look and a more modern curved outer shell.

4

Like previous ROG Strix models, the new ROG Strix has a full exoskeleton covering the entire GPU, which is vented on all sides for additional airflow. The new ROG Strix in RTX 5070 Ti form is 3.275 slots thick and includes ASUS's latest axial-tech fans, which have been enhanced to "propel 31% more air through the card."

4

Another cool feature is the new phase-change GPU thermal pad, which enhances heat transfer to the vapor chamber cooling system and extends the card's life compared to traditional thermal paster methods. Throw in premium power delivery and protective PCB coating, and the latest ROG Strix design looks (understandably, aesthetic beauty is subjective) and performs better.