COD MW2 DMZ: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 DMZ gametype mode leaks

Source code, assets, and files for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's new DMZ mode have been datamined and leaked onto the net.

Published Sun, Jul 3 2022 12:10 PM CDT
Info, assets, and details for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II's DMZ have been datamined and leaked onto the internet, showing gamers what they can expect from the new free-to-play gametype.

Dataminers have found a ton of info on new Call of Duty games nestled in the Warzone mobile alpha test, including details about the upcoming standalone DMZ mode. Previous reports say that COD's DMZ gametype is similar to Escape from Tarkov and will be free-to-play with a planned 2023 release. That's on top of Warzone 2, which will be separate from Warzone 1 and release shortly after Modern Warfare 2 in October with full stat and content resets.

The leaks give a better idea of what Call of Duty's DMZ mode will offer. Codenamed "Nexus", the mode has reportedly been in development for 4 years and will combine campaign story content with PvPvE action, not unlike Halo 5's Warzone mode. A number of mission string parameters have been leaked out to show the kinds of activities and objectives that players will be taking on in Nexus.

Be aware that the mode hasn't been finalized and neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have formally announced the DMZ mode.

Call of Duty DMZ Leaked Strings

  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_DOM_TITLE": SECURE INTEL
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_DOM_DESC": Upload the Hard Drive Data.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_TRAP_TITLE": SURVIVE
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_TRAP_DESC": Defend the stash.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_HOSTAGE_TITLE": RESCUE HOSTAGE
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_HOSTAGE_DESC": Secure the hostage.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/VEHICLEDRIVE_TITLE": DELIVER CARGO
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/VEHICLEDRIVE_DESC": Deliver the cargo to the HLZ.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_ELIM_TITLE": ELIMINATION
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_ELIM_DESC": Eliminate the HVT.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/GEIGER_SEARCH_TITLE": SECURE RADIOACTIVE MATERIAL
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/GEIGER_SEARCH_DESC": Find radioactive cache. &&1 remaining.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/BOATDRIVE_TITLE": CARGO SHIPMENT
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/BOATDRIVE_DESC": Deliver the cargo to the HLZ.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DEMO_TITLE": DESTROY SUPPLIES
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DEMO_DESC": Destroy two supply sites.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/HUNT_TITLE": HUNT PMC UNIT
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/HUNT_DESC": Eliminate the target PMC unit.
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

