All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

COD DMZ isn't free-to-play, coming in 2022 with Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty's new DMZ mode will reportedly release in 2022 as part of Modern Warfare II and won't be a standalone F2P title.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 4 2022 6:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty's new anticipated DMZ mode won't be a standalone game and will instead release with Modern Warfare II, sources have told reporter Tom Henderson.

COD DMZ isn't free-to-play, coming in 2022 with Modern Warfare II 3 | TweakTown.com

Original reports say that Call of Duty's new DMZ mode, which is described as an Escape From Tarkov-like experience, would be a standalone free-to-play game coming in 2023. Now sources have told Tom Henderson that this isn't the case. The DMZ mode, which has yet to be formally announced by Activision or Infinity Ward, will be Modern Warfare II's fourth mode after campaign, multiplayer, and co-op.

It turns out that Project Nexus isn't part of the DMZ mode after all; sources say that Project Nexus is something else entirely and that it's in early development phases.

Big leaks recently rocked the Call of Duty world, with details of Modern Warfare II's multiplayer maps, weapons, and more being datamined from Warzone mobile source code. There were multiple strings and instances referring to various objectives in the DMZ mode, including references to extraction-based missions.

Infinity Ward has yet to even formally unveil Warzone 2, the new standalone free-to-play version of the popular BR that's launching later in 2022. It's likely that Activision will stagger the reveals of DMZ and Warzone 2 across the next few months leading up to Modern Warfare II's release on October 28, 2022.

Call of Duty DMZ Leaked Strings

  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_DOM_TITLE": SECURE INTEL
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_DOM_DESC": Upload the Hard Drive Data.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_TRAP_TITLE": SURVIVE
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_TRAP_DESC": Defend the stash.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_HOSTAGE_TITLE": RESCUE HOSTAGE
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_HOSTAGE_DESC": Secure the hostage.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/VEHICLEDRIVE_TITLE": DELIVER CARGO
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/VEHICLEDRIVE_DESC": Deliver the cargo to the HLZ.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_ELIM_TITLE": ELIMINATION
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DMZ_ELIM_DESC": Eliminate the HVT.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/GEIGER_SEARCH_TITLE": SECURE RADIOACTIVE MATERIAL
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/GEIGER_SEARCH_DESC": Find radioactive cache. &&1 remaining.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/BOATDRIVE_TITLE": CARGO SHIPMENT
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/BOATDRIVE_DESC": Deliver the cargo to the HLZ.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DEMO_TITLE": DESTROY SUPPLIES
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/DEMO_DESC": Destroy two supply sites.
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/HUNT_TITLE": HUNT PMC UNIT
  • "MP_DMZ_MISSIONS/HUNT_DESC": Eliminate the target PMC unit.
Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2022 at 6:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tryhardguides.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.