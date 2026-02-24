TweakTown
Call of Duty responds to rumors of standalone zombies game

The official Call of Duty X account has responded to the recent rumors of a standalone Zombies game being in development by Treyarch.

Call of Duty responds to rumors of standalone zombies game
TL;DR: Call of Duty denied rumors of a standalone Zombies game despite insider reports suggesting two releases in one year, including Modern Warfare 4 and a Treyarch-developed Zombies title. The leak cited Xbox delays impacting marketing and a shift away from annual releases, but Call of Duty's official account dismissed these claims.

The Call of Duty community was recently stirred when rumors surfaced regarding the development of a standalone Zombies game. Now Call of Duty has responded to those rumors.

The rumors came from renowned Call of Duty leaker and insider @TheGhostofHope, who wrote on X a few days ago that their sources have informed the leaker that the delay on the next Xbox console has impacted Call of Duty's marketing plans, which has resulted in executives discussing the possibility of releasing two Call of Duty games in the same year. Initially, Activision wanted to release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to compete with Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI.

However, the delay of the next Xbox has now resulted in the idea being floated of two Call of Duty games releasing in the same year. One being Modern Warfare 4, and the second being a standalone Zombies title that TheGhostofHope writes is "presumably developed by Treyarch". Additionally, the leaker wrote, "Likely similar to that of Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered, where both released together."

The leaker added that Microsoft wants Activision to be "more agile and less attached to annualized releases in the future," and that the consensus is that a more quick and coherent product/development pipeline would have allowed them to cash in on the extraction shooter hype sooner with a DMZ update for example."

The rumors sparked a response from the official Call of Duty X account, which wrote, "The rumor factory working overtime. This ain't it."

