Lenovo Legion Y9000K gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HX + RTX 3080 Ti 16GB

Lenovo has unleashed its new high-end gaming laptops with the introduction of the Lenovo Legion Y9000K and the Lenovo Legion Y9000X gaming laptops: both rocking Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-HX" CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

The new flagship Lenovo Legion Y9000K gaming laptop offers the new "muscle laptop" chip from Intel in the new Core i9-12900HX processor, offering 16 cores of CPU power. NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and up to 32GB of new DDR5 memory.

Intel's new Alder Lake-HX processor in Core i9-12900HX form offers 16 cores and 24 threads of CPU power at up to 5.0GHz Max Turbo frequency, using 115W on its own, while the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory uses another 175W on its own for 290W between the CPU and GPU inside of the Lenovo Legion Y9000K gaming laptop.

Lenovo has used a 16-inch display here with a slightly bigger 2560x1600 native resolution (an additional 160 pixels vertically, over 1440p) at a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. There's up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB of SSD storage inside of the flagship Legion Y9000K gaming laptop.

Lenovo's fully kitted Legion Y9000K gaming laptop with the Core i9-12900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti + 32GB DDR5 + 1TB SSD will cost around $4000, but has been found with a discounted price for pre-orders of $3700. It's a lot of dosh, but you're getting a lot of mobile performance here... and a 1600p 165Hz display, mmm.

Lenovo also offers a second variant of its Legion Y9000K laptop, with the Intel Core i7-12800HX offering 16 cores in total, joined by the slower NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6, but you've still got 32GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB of SSD storage. This configuration is priced at around $3000, discounted to $2700 for pre-orders.

All configurations of Lenovo's new Legion Y9000K gaming laptops include a 99.9Wh battery, 135W of fast-charging through USB-C, HDMI 2.1 output for 4K 120Hz to your TV or new gaming monitor, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking, Killer Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a HARMAN SmartAMP on the audio side of things.