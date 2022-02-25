Intel Alder Lake-HX: 16-core mobile CPU for the 'Muscle' laptop market

Intel's upcoming mobile mega-thread CPU has been teased, with partners of Intel already receiving a new platform codenamed "Alder Lake-HX".

The new Alder Lake-HX test sample CPUs are labeled as "8+8" which would be an indicator that the new Alder Lake-HX chip that's being tested has 8 Performance, and 8 Efficient cores (thus, 16 cores in total). Right now, Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-U processors are limited to 14 cores, but the new Alder Lake-HX chips look to be competing with the Zen 3-based Ryzen 6000 HX series CPUs from AMD.

Intel's new 16-core mobile Alder Lake-HX processor will be aiming for the "Muscle" segment of laptop users, with between 45-55W TDP. The codename "Alder Lake-HX" processor that we have here is just a single SKU, and should end up being the Core i9-12980HX... but there could be other SKUs that we'll see in the coming months.

Intel will be including 32 EUs of GPU power there, which is massively cut down -- saving die space -- compared to the 96 EUs of GPU power on the Alder Lake-P chips.