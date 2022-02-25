All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Alder Lake-HX: 16-core mobile CPU for the 'Muscle' laptop market

Intel 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake-HX' processors teased, could deliver desktop-class CPUs with 16 cores into next-gen laptops.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Feb 25 2022 11:10 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's upcoming mobile mega-thread CPU has been teased, with partners of Intel already receiving a new platform codenamed "Alder Lake-HX".

The new Alder Lake-HX test sample CPUs are labeled as "8+8" which would be an indicator that the new Alder Lake-HX chip that's being tested has 8 Performance, and 8 Efficient cores (thus, 16 cores in total). Right now, Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-U processors are limited to 14 cores, but the new Alder Lake-HX chips look to be competing with the Zen 3-based Ryzen 6000 HX series CPUs from AMD.

Intel's new 16-core mobile Alder Lake-HX processor will be aiming for the "Muscle" segment of laptop users, with between 45-55W TDP. The codename "Alder Lake-HX" processor that we have here is just a single SKU, and should end up being the Core i9-12980HX... but there could be other SKUs that we'll see in the coming months.

Intel Alder Lake-HX: 16-core mobile CPU for the 'Muscle' laptop market 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel will be including 32 EUs of GPU power there, which is massively cut down -- saving die space -- compared to the 96 EUs of GPU power on the Alder Lake-P chips.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900KF Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$641.74
$641.74$579.50$619.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2022 at 11:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, worldnationnews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.