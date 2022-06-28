Hackers announce war has now begun on anti-abortion states

A group of hackers have announced a digital war has begun on anti-abortion states with gigabytes of data already reportedly stolen.

The hacking group is called SiegedSec, and according to reports, in the past, has concentrated on stealing/destroying portions of user data held by private companies. The group announced on its Telegram that it will be launching attacks against government bodies and organizations that don't hold their pro-choice views. Notably, the group declared that they are "pro-choice" and "one shouldn't be denied access to abortion".

Adding to the announcement, the group said that it has already hacked government servers in Arkansas and Kentucky, claiming that they have already stolen approximately 8 gigabytes of data that contains government workers' personal information. Taking to Telegram, SiegedSec declared that the attacks will continue and that their targets are any "pro-life entities", which will include any government servers within states that have anti-abortion laws.

It should be noted that SiegedSec isn't exactly a notorious hacking group, and only came into the online resistance spotlight when Russia began invading Ukraine, according to DarkOwl. However, SiegedSec has made a fast name for itself by leaking the emails and sensitive information contained in databases from at least 30 different companies - since February 2022. SiegedSec has shown no preface for victims as they have ranged across multiple industries and various locations such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, USA, Philippines, Costa Rica, Mexico, and more.

However, SiegedSec is reportedly a small organization containing just seven members, with the most prominent of the group being a user called "YourAnonWolf". Recently the lead member of the group took to Breached Forums to reveal a hack of 17 databases that contained documents, emails, usernames, and hashed passwords. Currently, the known "damage" caused by SiegedSec is unknown, and the organization hasn't requested any public ransom for the stolen data.