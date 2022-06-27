All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Atari founder Nolan Bushnell explains the iconic Atari logo's meaning

Gaming legend and Atari founder Nolan Bushnell explains the meaning behind the company's iconic and recognizable Mt. Fuji logo.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 27 2022 3:09 PM CDT
Atari founder Nolan Bushnell explains the meaning behind the company's ultra-iconic Mt. Fuji logo.

Atari founder Nolan Bushnell explains the iconic Atari logo's meaning 1 | TweakTown.com

Atari is one of the most recognizable brands on the planet. Even after decades of not releasing new consoles, Atari has a long-lasting 50-year legacy that spans multitudes of games, hardware, and merch, and was arguably created the foundation of modern gaming as we know it today. Every legacy needs an icon, and for Atari and the rest of the industry, the Fuji logo became synonymous with gaming.

"When we chose the Fuji logo, I wanted it to be an upward swoosh. It's a collective. It's aspirational. So right now it would be good to take the innovation legacy and push it forward into the future," Atari founder Nolan Bushnell said in a recent 50th Anniversary video.

Bushnell also confirms that Atari's original name was Syzygy.

George Opperman, who created the Atari Fuji logo, said the logo really had nothing to do with Japan's famous mountain. Instead, the logo was meant to look like the letter A, or represent a Pong board.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

