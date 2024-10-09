Interstellar 10th Anniversary: back in theaters, in IMAX, new 4K Collector's Edition box set

Can you believe Interstellar was released into theaters 10 years ago? Paramount Pictures is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Christopher Nolan's epic space movie being re-released into theaters, into IMAX, and a new 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition 4K Blu-ray box set.
The new 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition was created with Christopher Nolan's participation and approval, which includes Interstellar in both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray disc, as well as a third Blu-ray. There's also a digital copy of Interstellar, reproductions of the 5 costume patches, 5 theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from Nolan's archives.
Interstellar's new 10th Anniversary set also includes over 2 hours of new and legacy bonus content that drives deeper into the science of the film, its groundbreaking production, and a brand-new discussion on the impacts Interstellar has had in the last 10 years.
The synopsis on Amazon explains: "Celebrate ten thrilling years of INTERSTELLAR with this deluxe collector's edition exclusively featuring THE FUTURE IS NOW, a new featurette looking back at this landmark epic from Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan (OPPENHEIMER). A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history-to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars".
It continues: "Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind, to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy. This limited set includes the feature film on both 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray, a separate disc containing Special Features, reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director's archives".