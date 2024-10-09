Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Interstellar 10th Anniversary: back in theaters, in IMAX, new 4K Collector's Edition box set

Paramount is celebrating Interstellar's 10th anniversary, with a re-release to cinemas and IMAX, as well as a new 4K Blu-ray Collector's Edition box set.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Can you believe Interstellar was released into theaters 10 years ago? Paramount Pictures is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Christopher Nolan's epic space movie being re-released into theaters, into IMAX, and a new 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition 4K Blu-ray box set.

The new 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition was created with Christopher Nolan's participation and approval, which includes Interstellar in both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray disc, as well as a third Blu-ray. There's also a digital copy of Interstellar, reproductions of the 5 costume patches, 5 theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from Nolan's archives.

Interstellar's new 10th Anniversary set also includes over 2 hours of new and legacy bonus content that drives deeper into the science of the film, its groundbreaking production, and a brand-new discussion on the impacts Interstellar has had in the last 10 years.

The synopsis on Amazon explains: "Celebrate ten thrilling years of INTERSTELLAR with this deluxe collector's edition exclusively featuring THE FUTURE IS NOW, a new featurette looking back at this landmark epic from Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan (OPPENHEIMER). A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history-to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars".

It continues: "Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind, to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy. This limited set includes the feature film on both 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray, a separate disc containing Special Features, reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director's archives".

