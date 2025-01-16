ATARI's new Gamestation Go handheld includes a trackball and Numpad

It's not a Steam Deck competitor, instead the new ATARI Gamestation Go is a treasure trove of retro gaming goodness with some very cool features.

TL;DR: The ATARI Gamestation Go, priced at $149.99 and releasing in Q3 2025, offers a retro gaming experience with emulation of classic Atari consoles and arcade machines. It features unique controls, a 7-inch display, HDMI output, and comes pre-loaded with around 200 games. Developed with My Arcade, it's ideal for retro gaming enthusiasts.

With the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and several other PC gaming handhelds looking to turn PC gaming into a portable experience, the new ATARI Gamestation Go is different. With a price point of $149.99 USD and a Q3 2025c release window, this relatively affordable gaming handheld provides an authentic and retro gaming experience that covers Atari's console and arcade history.

More emulator than actual handheld, the ATARI Gamestation Go is still an impressive unit.

The ATARI Gamestation Go emulates consoles like the iconic Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and several classic Atari arcade machines. The unit includes a range of controls you won't find on PC gaming handhelds. In addition to the usual analog stick, D-pad, shoulder, and face button setup, there's also a little trackpad and even a Numpad.

Yes, certain games used a numpad and trackball to control the on-screen action back in the day, so it's very cool to see the ATARI Gamestation Go remain faithful to the brand's decades-long gaming history.

Some of the games include Centipede: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, Berzerk, Frenzy, PAC-MAN, and Atari hits like Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Pong, Tempest, and Warlords.

Best of all, depending on the game and system you're emulating, the applicable buttons and controls will light up, so there's no confusion. ATARI Gamestation Go features a 7-inch display, HDMI out for connecting to a TV or external display, support for additional controllers, and a microSD port for updates and potential homebrew tinkering.

The ATARI Gamestation Go was developed in collaboration with My Arcade and will be pre-loaded with around 200 games when it launches. My Arcade says it's like a Nintendo Switch for classic Atari games. Although it's not a fully-fledged PC gaming handheld, the $149.99 price point makes it a great gift (or treat) for retro gaming fans who are nostalgic about the golden age of video games.