All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

ATARI's new Gamestation Go handheld includes a trackball and Numpad

It's not a Steam Deck competitor, instead the new ATARI Gamestation Go is a treasure trove of retro gaming goodness with some very cool features.

ATARI's new Gamestation Go handheld includes a trackball and Numpad
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The ATARI Gamestation Go, priced at $149.99 and releasing in Q3 2025, offers a retro gaming experience with emulation of classic Atari consoles and arcade machines. It features unique controls, a 7-inch display, HDMI output, and comes pre-loaded with around 200 games. Developed with My Arcade, it's ideal for retro gaming enthusiasts.

With the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and several other PC gaming handhelds looking to turn PC gaming into a portable experience, the new ATARI Gamestation Go is different. With a price point of $149.99 USD and a Q3 2025c release window, this relatively affordable gaming handheld provides an authentic and retro gaming experience that covers Atari's console and arcade history.

More emulator than actual handheld, the ATARI Gamestation Go is still an impressive unit.
2

More emulator than actual handheld, the ATARI Gamestation Go is still an impressive unit.

The ATARI Gamestation Go emulates consoles like the iconic Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and several classic Atari arcade machines. The unit includes a range of controls you won't find on PC gaming handhelds. In addition to the usual analog stick, D-pad, shoulder, and face button setup, there's also a little trackpad and even a Numpad.

Yes, certain games used a numpad and trackball to control the on-screen action back in the day, so it's very cool to see the ATARI Gamestation Go remain faithful to the brand's decades-long gaming history.

Some of the games include Centipede: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, Berzerk, Frenzy, PAC-MAN, and Atari hits like Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Pong, Tempest, and Warlords.

Best of all, depending on the game and system you're emulating, the applicable buttons and controls will light up, so there's no confusion. ATARI Gamestation Go features a 7-inch display, HDMI out for connecting to a TV or external display, support for additional controllers, and a microSD port for updates and potential homebrew tinkering.

The ATARI Gamestation Go was developed in collaboration with My Arcade and will be pre-loaded with around 200 games when it launches. My Arcade says it's like a Nintendo Switch for classic Atari games. Although it's not a fully-fledged PC gaming handheld, the $149.99 price point makes it a great gift (or treat) for retro gaming fans who are nostalgic about the golden age of video games.

Photo of the My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro Portable Video Game Console
Best Deals: My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro Portable Video Game Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$39.67 USD
- -
Buy
$54.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£49.99
- -
Buy
$39.67 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2025 at 12:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles