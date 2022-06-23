All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Microtransactions coming to Halo Master Chief Collection

343 Industries is bringing microtransactions to Halo MCC in the form of purchasable Spartan Points that can be used on cosmetics.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 23 2022 3:01 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo The Master Chief Collection is getting microtransactions, 343 Industries today announced.

Microtransactions coming to Halo Master Chief Collection 8464 | TweakTown.com

It's finally happening. After 8 years, microtransactions are coming to Halo MCC. 343 has confirmed that a new premium currency called Spartan Points is coming to the Master Chief Collection that will allow players to directly purchase cosmetics and skins throughout the six-game collection.

"For players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates, or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points," 343i's Alex Wakeford said in a recent post.

No pricing information has been announced, but it's worth mentioning this reveal comes weeks after the departure of Halo Infinite head of design Jerry Hook from 343 Industries. Hook played an instrumental role in lowering Halo Infinite's controversial microtransaction prices, which have also gone up since Hook's departure.

Wakeford goes on to explain that Spartan Points will be "additive" and completely optional:

It is prudent to note here that we are happy with the current system of how players earn Spartan Points, by completing challenges and levelling up through play. This would be an optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime and want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind, or maybe want to grab specific items they want (we all have our favorites!)

In the interest of transparency with our dedicated and passionate community, we wanted to inform you of this exploration in advance and provide assurance that purchasable Spartan Points would be an additive feature. We will have more information to share about this in the future.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$42.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2022 at 2:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:halowaypoint.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.