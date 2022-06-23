Microtransactions coming to Halo Master Chief Collection

343 Industries is bringing microtransactions to Halo MCC in the form of purchasable Spartan Points that can be used on cosmetics.

Halo The Master Chief Collection is getting microtransactions, 343 Industries today announced.

It's finally happening. After 8 years, microtransactions are coming to Halo MCC. 343 has confirmed that a new premium currency called Spartan Points is coming to the Master Chief Collection that will allow players to directly purchase cosmetics and skins throughout the six-game collection.

"For players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates, or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points," 343i's Alex Wakeford said in a recent post.

No pricing information has been announced, but it's worth mentioning this reveal comes weeks after the departure of Halo Infinite head of design Jerry Hook from 343 Industries. Hook played an instrumental role in lowering Halo Infinite's controversial microtransaction prices, which have also gone up since Hook's departure.

Wakeford goes on to explain that Spartan Points will be "additive" and completely optional: