US government to capture worlds most expensive private jet

US Department of Transportation has received authorization to seize one of the world's most expensive private jets - a Boeing 787.

The US Department of Transportation is seizing what is the world's most expensive private jet, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner which was owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. The ownership of the business jet was covered up through a "series of shell companies", according to an FBI spokesperson. The seizure of the luxurious jet comes after a slew of sanctions imposed on Russian's most wealthy individuals in an effort to hogtie the Russia economically and prevent it furthering its invasion in Ukraine.

The private jet is rare as its body was designed for commercial flights and was later converted into a Dreamliner business plane. There are other Dreamliner planes out there but not many that are like the Boeing 787-8. The jet measures in at 2,400 square feet and is able to travel over 17 hours. Before it was owned by Abramovich and was available commercially it was charging $74,000 an hour. The plane was considered as a "seven-star" experience that features areas such as a galley, rest areas, and more.

Below are a selection of images from BBJ 787.

VIP Bathroom.

Guest seats, capacity of 18.

Dining room that can seat 24.

Living room.

Another living room.

Another example of a Dreamliner is Mexico's presidential 787, which was a 787 airliner converted into a business aircraft that has since been abandoned by Mexico's current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who prefers to fly commercial. Obrador has previously stated that the 787 was a terrible $218 million purchase as it represents an "insult to the people" and is an "example of the excesses".

