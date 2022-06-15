NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers released

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers are here: day-0 gaming experience for Fall Guy: Free For All, and so much more.

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers are here, offering the usual best day-0 gaming experience for Fall Guy: Free for All. Not only that but there's the usual support for new and updated titles on the market.

This includes NVIDIA Reflex technology for ICARUS, as well as ray tracing for Jurassic World Evolution 2, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is now here, which introduces Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) effects, "making dinosaurs and your carefully-crafted dino parks look even better".

You can download the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers right here (784MB download).

Resident Evil fans with GeForce RTX-powered GPUs on the PC will enjoy Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard PC releases with Ray-Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) and Ray-Traced Reflections. The new updates are available now, so if you haven't updated your game yet, once you do you'll get the new ray tracing effects ready with the new GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers.

NVIDIA also has some new games supported under GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings feature, with over 1000+ titles supported, the following games get added to the roster: