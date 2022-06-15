All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers released

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers are here: day-0 gaming experience for Fall Guy: Free For All, and so much more.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 10:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers are here, offering the usual best day-0 gaming experience for Fall Guy: Free for All. Not only that but there's the usual support for new and updated titles on the market.

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers released 508 | TweakTown.com

This includes NVIDIA Reflex technology for ICARUS, as well as ray tracing for Jurassic World Evolution 2, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is now here, which introduces Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) effects, "making dinosaurs and your carefully-crafted dino parks look even better".

  • You can download the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers right here (784MB download).

Resident Evil fans with GeForce RTX-powered GPUs on the PC will enjoy Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard PC releases with Ray-Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) and Ray-Traced Reflections. The new updates are available now, so if you haven't updated your game yet, once you do you'll get the new ray tracing effects ready with the new GeForce Game Ready 516.40 WHQL drivers.

NVIDIA also has some new games supported under GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings feature, with over 1000+ titles supported, the following games get added to the roster:

  • Dolmen
  • Evil Dead: The Game
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  • My Time At Sandrock
  • Paradise Killer
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • V Rising
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 LHR (RTX 3080 Ventus 3X Plus 10G OC LHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$829.99
$841.41$849.99$1001.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2022 at 10:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.