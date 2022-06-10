All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble photographs a galactic tail 260,000 light years long

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has photographed a galactic tail that stretches some 260,000 light-years from one side to the other.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 1:50 AM CDT
NASA has taken to its Hubble Space Telescope Twitter account to tease upcoming research that will be conducted by the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA explains in the above post that its Hubble Space Telescope snapped a photograph of the galaxy ESO 137-001, which resides in the constellation Triangulum Australe and in the cluster Abell 3627. NASA explains that ESO 137-001 is slowly plunging into a galaxy cluster that is causing it to be stripped of hot gas, which creates a galactic tail that stretches some 260,000 light years.

Notably, when observed in visible light, the galaxy looks like a "jellyfish" with large blue ribbons of young stars forming the legs of the aquatic animal. Furthermore, NASA explains that once Webb is fully calibrated and operational, the next-generation space telescope will be pointed at ESO 137-001 to study this strange galaxy and how stars are forming in the galactic tail. To read more on this galaxy from NASA, check out this link here.

Hubble photographs a galactic tail 260,000 light years long 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:webbtelescope.org, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

