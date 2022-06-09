Routine sci-fi game: Alien Isolation meets Backrooms analog horror

After many years on hiatus, Lunar Software is back with its sci-horror game Routine, which is like Backrooms x Alien Isolation.

What if Alien Isolation merged with horror film V/H/S with a splash of found-footage Backrooms weirdness? Then you'd have Routine, a sci-fi thriller announced many years ago.

Remember Routine? You probably don't. It was a sci-horror game originally revealed in 2012 and set for a release in 2017, but it disappeared for years. Now it's back, and it looks better than ever. The game has been re-announced for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Game Pass.

Sadly there's no release date. Lunar Software, the smaller indie dev working on Routine, says it "won't make the mistake of sharing a release date until we're entirely confident we can hit it." The studio says that the 10-year hiatus was due to financial struggles, but teaming up with Raw Fury has resurrected the Routine project.

Another cool tidbit: Mick Gordon, who did the soundtrack for Doom Eternal, is working on music for the game.