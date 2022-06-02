Nintendo goes to war with a YouTuber, sends 500+ copyright claims

Nintendo has entered into a war with a humble YouTuber whose channel has been hit with more than 500+ copyright infringements.

For those that are unaware of Nintendo's history with copyright claims, the company has got a notoriously long history of refusing to let creators use any of Nintendo-patented music. At one stage, the company was issuing copyright claims to creators that were publishing YouTube videos that displayed gameplay from a Nintendo game. However, Nintendo has become somewhat relaxed on that front now.

Now, YouTuber DeoxysPrime took to Twitter to announce that his YouTube channel, which has 165,000 followers, has been hit with more than 500 copyright infringement claims over the last week. The YouTuber wrote in a Twitter thread that they will be removing all Nintendo music from the channel, adding that "it's pretty clear they don't want their music on YouTube".

Furthermore, DeoxysPrime asked his community to be respectful of Nintendo's wishes but to still push back on the company for still not having nostalgic game soundtracks readily available for those who want to listen to them.