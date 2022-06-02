All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Nintendo goes to war with a YouTuber, sends 500+ copyright claims

Nintendo has entered into a war with a humble YouTuber whose channel has been hit with more than 500+ copyright infringements.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 1:22 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A YouTuber has been smacked by the long hand of Nintendo as the legendary company has dished out more than 500+ copyright claims.

Nintendo goes to war with a YouTuber, sends 500+ copyright claims 01 | TweakTown.com

For those that are unaware of Nintendo's history with copyright claims, the company has got a notoriously long history of refusing to let creators use any of Nintendo-patented music. At one stage, the company was issuing copyright claims to creators that were publishing YouTube videos that displayed gameplay from a Nintendo game. However, Nintendo has become somewhat relaxed on that front now.

Now, YouTuber DeoxysPrime took to Twitter to announce that his YouTube channel, which has 165,000 followers, has been hit with more than 500 copyright infringement claims over the last week. The YouTuber wrote in a Twitter thread that they will be removing all Nintendo music from the channel, adding that "it's pretty clear they don't want their music on YouTube".

Furthermore, DeoxysPrime asked his community to be respectful of Nintendo's wishes but to still push back on the company for still not having nostalgic game soundtracks readily available for those who want to listen to them.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.95
$79.95$79.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/2/2022 at 1:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mynintendonews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.