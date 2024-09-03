Nintendo's new content guidelines may lead to creators being banned forever

Nintendo has made changes to its Online Video & Image Sharing Platforms' guidelines that may cause creators and streamers to receive copyright claims.

2 minutes & 1 second read time

Nintendo is no stranger to filing copyright claims against any piece of content depicting its content in a light it doesn't like, in fact, the company has made quite a name for itself and its legal department as it has previously filed complaints against some of its biggest fans producing content about the company's games.

Nintendo has been doing this for quite some time, and as a company has taken stringent measures to protect the way it believes its IP should be viewed by the world. The Mario creator has now updated its Game Content Guidelines for Online Video & Image Sharing Platforms, which the company introduced in 2018 and has since rolled out several changes to.

The guidelines outline all of the rights Nintendo holds when it comes to its IP, and its latest change gives Nintendo the power to ban users forever if they show Nintendo IP in an "unlawful, infringing, inappropriate" manner. Nintendo outlined in an FAQ question asking for further elaboration on the new rules, any content containing Nintendo IP that has been sourced through "data mining or other methods" is now prohibited.

This means creators won't be able to stream or post content about any data mined Nintendo IP, as Nintendo will have the right to file a copyright claim against their content.


NEWS SOURCE:dualshockers.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

