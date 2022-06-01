Take-Two: Red Dead Online is among the biggest digital worlds on earth

Red Dead Online is among the largest, most dynamic and entertaining digital video game worlds on earth, Take-Two CEO says.

Despite ongoing controversy among fans, Take-Two is confident that Red Dead Online is among the largest interactive gaming worlds on the planet.

Red Dead Online, the live service component of Red Dead Redemption 2, is currently mired with controversy. Players have been asking Rockstar Games to deliver new meaningful online content for quite some time now. Faithful player went so far as to launch a Save Red Dead Online social media campaign.

While fans may be disappointed, Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two isn't. After all, Red Dead Online outperformed expectations last quarter and RDR2 sold 6 million copies during the year, bringing total game sales to 44 million. In fact, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes that Red Dead Online is one of the top premium digital online experiences currently available.

"I'm always skeptical about buzzwords because they mean different things to different people, and people investing behind buzzwords probably don't end up having great results. I am not skeptical at all about huge interactive, dynamic, entertaining worlds because our company is responsible for housing minimally 3 of them. The biggest on earth, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption Online, and then NBA 2K Online and others...and others to come," Zelnick said in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz on the topic of the metaverse, NFTs, and new blockchain games.

That last part is particularly interesting but it doesn't necessarily refer to more Rockstar properties. GTA 6 will assuredly have its own version of GTA Online, or possibly even integrate into the existing GTA Online infrastructure, but remember that Take-Two Interactive just merged with Zynga, a company that's well-known for delivering online-driven mobile experiences.