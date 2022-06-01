All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Take-Two: Red Dead Online is among the biggest digital worlds on earth

Red Dead Online is among the largest, most dynamic and entertaining digital video game worlds on earth, Take-Two CEO says.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 1 2022 5:13 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Despite ongoing controversy among fans, Take-Two is confident that Red Dead Online is among the largest interactive gaming worlds on the planet.

Take-Two: Red Dead Online is among the biggest digital worlds on earth 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Red Dead Online, the live service component of Red Dead Redemption 2, is currently mired with controversy. Players have been asking Rockstar Games to deliver new meaningful online content for quite some time now. Faithful player went so far as to launch a Save Red Dead Online social media campaign.

While fans may be disappointed, Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two isn't. After all, Red Dead Online outperformed expectations last quarter and RDR2 sold 6 million copies during the year, bringing total game sales to 44 million. In fact, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes that Red Dead Online is one of the top premium digital online experiences currently available.

"I'm always skeptical about buzzwords because they mean different things to different people, and people investing behind buzzwords probably don't end up having great results. I am not skeptical at all about huge interactive, dynamic, entertaining worlds because our company is responsible for housing minimally 3 of them. The biggest on earth, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption Online, and then NBA 2K Online and others...and others to come," Zelnick said in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz on the topic of the metaverse, NFTs, and new blockchain games.

Take-Two: Red Dead Online is among the biggest digital worlds on earth 2422 | TweakTown.com

That last part is particularly interesting but it doesn't necessarily refer to more Rockstar properties. GTA 6 will assuredly have its own version of GTA Online, or possibly even integrate into the existing GTA Online infrastructure, but remember that Take-Two Interactive just merged with Zynga, a company that's well-known for delivering online-driven mobile experiences.

Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.40
$26.40$26.40$26.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2022 at 4:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.