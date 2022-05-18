All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 44 million sales, surprises Take-Two

Arthur Morgan's legendary outlaw spaghetti Western has sold an incredible 44 million units worldwide since its launch in 2018.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 18 2022 10:27 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still roaming the frontier with strong sales, and it did so well that even Take-Two Interactive was surprised.

Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 44 million sales, surprises Take-Two 2 | TweakTown.com

In its recent FY22 earnings call, Take-Two Interactive said that Red Dead Redemption 2 "exceeded our expectations" thanks to continued sales growth. The legendary outlaw tale has sold 44 million copies worldwide since its launch in 2018, with 2 million copies sold during Q4.

"Results for the series were notably above our expectations for the period, which is further proof of the ongoing popularity of Rockstar's blockbuster entertainment experiences," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

Total Red Dead Redemption franchise sales are now at 67 million (excluding the old-school Red Dead Revolver), with RDR2 making up roughly 66% of total sales. The first Red Dead Redemption is at 23 million units.

Red Dead Online was also a material contributor to Take-Two's recurrent consumer spending revenues for the quarter, which amounted to $585 million.

Rockstar Games has yet to formally address the growing unease in the Red Dead community regarding the lack of new content, but it's assumed RDO will continue getting updates over time.

Take-Two Expects Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online revenues to drop in FY23.

Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.40
$26.40$26.50$26.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2022 at 10:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.