Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 44 million sales, surprises Take-Two

Arthur Morgan's legendary outlaw spaghetti Western has sold an incredible 44 million units worldwide since its launch in 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still roaming the frontier with strong sales, and it did so well that even Take-Two Interactive was surprised.

In its recent FY22 earnings call, Take-Two Interactive said that Red Dead Redemption 2 "exceeded our expectations" thanks to continued sales growth. The legendary outlaw tale has sold 44 million copies worldwide since its launch in 2018, with 2 million copies sold during Q4.

"Results for the series were notably above our expectations for the period, which is further proof of the ongoing popularity of Rockstar's blockbuster entertainment experiences," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

Total Red Dead Redemption franchise sales are now at 67 million (excluding the old-school Red Dead Revolver), with RDR2 making up roughly 66% of total sales. The first Red Dead Redemption is at 23 million units.

Red Dead Online was also a material contributor to Take-Two's recurrent consumer spending revenues for the quarter, which amounted to $585 million.

Rockstar Games has yet to formally address the growing unease in the Red Dead community regarding the lack of new content, but it's assumed RDO will continue getting updates over time.

Take-Two Expects Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online revenues to drop in FY23.