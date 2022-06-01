All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Dogecoin co-creator goes after Elon Musk with harsh criticisms

The co-creator of Dogecoin has taken shots at Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, describing the world's richest man as a 'grifter'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 1 2022 1:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The co-creator of one of the world's most popular cryptocurrencies has taken some shots at SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Dogecoin co-creator goes after Elon Musk with harsh criticisms 01 | TweakTown.com

In a recent interview with Australian publication Crikey, Jackson Palmer, the co-creator of Dogecoin, has gone after Musk with heavy criticisms, describing the billionaire as a "grifter". Notably, Palmer said to the publication that "when Musk was saying something about crypto, I said Elon Musk was and always will be a grifter, but the world loves grifters. They love the idea that they may also be a billionaire one day, and that's the dream he's selling."

Furthermore, Palmer said to the publication that he has directly spoken to Musk after he developed a software script that automatically reported cryptocurrency scams in users' replies. Palmer said that Musk reached out to him to acquire the new script, and it "became apparent very quickly that he didn't understand coding as well as he made out," as he asked Palmer, "How do I run this Python script?"

This isn't the first time Palmer has gone after Musk, and more notably, Palmer has even gone after cryptocurrencies in general, as the Dogecoin co-creator took to Twitter last year to reveal his "revelation".

"After years of studying it. I believe that cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its proponents through a combination of tax avoidance, diminished regulatory oversight and artificially enforced scarcity. The cryptocurrency industry leverages a network of shady business connections, bought influencers and pay-for-play media outlets to perpetuate a cult-like 'get rich quick' funnel designed to extract new money from the financially desperate and naive," wrote Palmer.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.89
$13.89$13.89$12.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2022 at 1:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:crikey.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.