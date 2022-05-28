All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

You can now bid on this Apollo 11 moon dust eaten by cockroaches

A new listing on RR Auction contains unique rarities from the Apollo 11 moon mission, including lunar dust and cockroaches.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, May 28 2022 2:24 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The moon dust was collected by Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin from the moon in 1969.

You can now bid on this Apollo 11 moon dust eaten by cockroaches 01 | TweakTown.com

Scientists at the time didn't know as much about the moon as we do now and were therefore concerned about the possibility of the astronauts bringing home some form of life that could threaten life on Earth. Thus, the crew, their spacecraft, and everything else that returned from the moon to Earth were quarantined for 21 days.

The Apollo 11 mission brought back 47.5 pounds (21.5 kilograms) of lunar rocks and dust to Earth. About ten percent of the matter was allocated for tests involving exposing animals to it to test how life on Earth might react to lunar material, including fish, mice, cockroaches, and more.

NASA contracted Marion Brooks (later Brooks-Wallace) to conduct a follow-up study of the eight cockroaches used in the initial tests, despite no ill effects observed in any of the animals tested or the returning astronauts. Three of the Blattella germanica cockroaches used, a vial containing some lunar dust, glass slides, and more are now listed on RR Auction with an opening bid of $10,000.

You can view the auction listing for more information here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Elon Musk loses over $12 billion of wealth in one day after tweets

Buy at Amazon

Apollo 11 (2019)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99$14.99$14.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/28/2022 at 2:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, rrauction.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.