Intel Z890 motherboards and Arrow Lake CPUs reportedly have serious issues with Windows 11 24H2

AI-Assisted TLDR: Intel Arrow Lake CPUs with Z890 motherboards face issues with Windows 11 24H2, causing crashes and reboots due to a conflict between integrated and discrete graphics. Affected users can update their BIOS or disable integrated graphics as a workaround. * Generated from the content by Darren Allan below.

Those of you who have taken the plunge with an Intel Arrow Lake CPU in a Z890 motherboard need to be aware there's an issue with this hardware when updating to Windows 11 24H2 - a serious flaw, in fact.

2

Intel's Core Ultra 200S processors are off to a rocky start with the 24H2 update, it seems (Image Credit: Intel)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Spanish tech site El Chapuzas Informatico first reported on those with Z890 motherboards encountering nasty issues with random crashing and reboots after updating to Windows 11 24H2.

This is seemingly due to a conflict between the Arrow Lake CPU's integrated graphics, and the discrete graphics card in the PC (so will only affect those who have a discrete GPU - the majority of folks no doubt).

As VideoCardz notes, this was first flagged as a problem with review samples of Arrow Lake CPUs and motherboards, but it seems like it also affects retail Z890 boards, too.

For those hit by the problem, ASUS has provided troubleshooting advice (note that it isn't just ASUS which is affected here, but all brands of Z890 boards, going by reports - ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE and MSI are seemingly confirmed as problematic).

In terms of the solution, ASUS provides two options: update your BIOS, or go into the BIOS and disable the chip's integrated graphics.

If you're going the BIOS update route, ASUS advises you need its very latest BIOS, and the same would be true of other vendors no doubt (assuming they have a fix in place at this stage).

Give 24H2 a swerve for now?

Of course, we suppose there is another option here, and that's to hold off updating to Windows 11 24H2 for now. That may only be a temporary solution, mind, as we're not sure this is one Microsoft is going to fix - this may be up to motherboard makers to resolve, by the looks of things. Still, we guess you never know.

At any rate, as it's still early days for the fix, you might not want to be rushing to install the 24H2 update for now (assuming it's offered to your PC - it's still in a phased rollout, of course). It might well be wise to wait until the dust has settled a bit, and the fix from your particular motherboard vendor is confirmed as solid.

Meantime, if you're really desperate to get Windows 11 24H2, you could just disable integrated graphics as the quick fix option.

Windows 11 24H2 has not been doing well since it was first released, as you've probably noticed, with a number of bugs plaguing those who have made the leap to the latest version of Microsoft's desktop OS. This is perhaps not surprising, because there's a lot of work under the hood with 24H2 (which is built on an all-new platform, Germanium).

Read more: AMD's RX 7000 GPUs are getting price cuts left, right and center - so should you buy now?