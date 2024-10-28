All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel Z890 motherboards and Arrow Lake CPUs reportedly have serious issues with Windows 11 24H2

Popular

If you've gone all-in with Intel's Core Ultra 200S processors, make sure you update the firmware on your Z890 motherboard before installing Windows 11 24H2.

Intel Z890 motherboards and Arrow Lake CPUs reportedly have serious issues with Windows 11 24H2
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Intel Arrow Lake CPUs with Z890 motherboards face issues with Windows 11 24H2, causing crashes and reboots due to a conflict between integrated and discrete graphics. Affected users can update their BIOS or disable integrated graphics as a workaround.* Generated from the content by Darren Allan below.

Those of you who have taken the plunge with an Intel Arrow Lake CPU in a Z890 motherboard need to be aware there's an issue with this hardware when updating to Windows 11 24H2 - a serious flaw, in fact.

Intel's Core Ultra 200S processors are off to a rocky start with the 24H2 update, it seems (Image Credit: Intel)
2

Intel's Core Ultra 200S processors are off to a rocky start with the 24H2 update, it seems (Image Credit: Intel)

Spanish tech site El Chapuzas Informatico first reported on those with Z890 motherboards encountering nasty issues with random crashing and reboots after updating to Windows 11 24H2.

This is seemingly due to a conflict between the Arrow Lake CPU's integrated graphics, and the discrete graphics card in the PC (so will only affect those who have a discrete GPU - the majority of folks no doubt).

As VideoCardz notes, this was first flagged as a problem with review samples of Arrow Lake CPUs and motherboards, but it seems like it also affects retail Z890 boards, too.

For those hit by the problem, ASUS has provided troubleshooting advice (note that it isn't just ASUS which is affected here, but all brands of Z890 boards, going by reports - ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE and MSI are seemingly confirmed as problematic).

In terms of the solution, ASUS provides two options: update your BIOS, or go into the BIOS and disable the chip's integrated graphics.

If you're going the BIOS update route, ASUS advises you need its very latest BIOS, and the same would be true of other vendors no doubt (assuming they have a fix in place at this stage).

Give 24H2 a swerve for now?

Of course, we suppose there is another option here, and that's to hold off updating to Windows 11 24H2 for now. That may only be a temporary solution, mind, as we're not sure this is one Microsoft is going to fix - this may be up to motherboard makers to resolve, by the looks of things. Still, we guess you never know.

At any rate, as it's still early days for the fix, you might not want to be rushing to install the 24H2 update for now (assuming it's offered to your PC - it's still in a phased rollout, of course). It might well be wise to wait until the dust has settled a bit, and the fix from your particular motherboard vendor is confirmed as solid.

Meantime, if you're really desperate to get Windows 11 24H2, you could just disable integrated graphics as the quick fix option.

Windows 11 24H2 has not been doing well since it was first released, as you've probably noticed, with a number of bugs plaguing those who have made the leap to the latest version of Microsoft's desktop OS. This is perhaps not surprising, because there's a lot of work under the hood with 24H2 (which is built on an all-new platform, Germanium).

Read more: AMD's RX 7000 GPUs are getting price cuts left, right and center - so should you buy now?

Photo of the Intel Core i9-14900KS
Best Deals: Intel Core i9-14900KS
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$629.99 USD
- $623.99 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2024 at 9:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:elchapuzasinformatico.com, videocardz.com, intel.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles