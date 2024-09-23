Qualcomm CEO is 'personally involved' with Intel takeover talks, which are at 'an early stage'

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is 'personally involved' with the negotiations of the 50-year old Intel, looking at various options for a deal with the company.

I'm sure that by now you've heard the rumors that Qualcomm has been pushing for a takeover of Intel, which would be the largest semiconductor industry acquisition in history... and it's something Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is "personally involved" in.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is "personally involved" in the negotiations to acquire 50-year-old (struggling) tech- juggernaut Intel, according to a "source who was briefed on the matter" reports Reuters. Additionally, another person familiar with the situation said that the Qualcomm CEO has been "actively examining various options for a deal for the company".

Earlier rumors pointed to Qualcomm considering acquiring bits and pieces of Intel's chip design business, and that its PC design unit was of interest to the company. Qualcomm executives were examining Intel's entire portfolio of businesses, according to Reuters, which added that the sources "requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential".

A monumental, game-changing deal like this wouldn't be easy as antitrust regulators in the United States, China, and Europe would be ALL over this, with Qualcomm possibly required to divest parts of Intel, in a bid to win regulatory approval. Broadcom attempted to buy Qualcomm for $142 billion in 2018, before President Trump stopped it after citing national security risks.

Intel has secured $8.5 billion in new funding over the last few days, partly from a deal with the US government to make new semiconductors for the US Army, and a $5 billion influx from Apollo Global Management Inc, you can read more on that story in the links above.