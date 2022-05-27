All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony's new State of Play: 30 minutes of PSVR2 and third-party games

Sony has announced a new State of Play event for June 2 that will delve into third-party games and upcoming PSVR2 titles.

Published Fri, May 27 2022 10:29 AM CDT
Sony is holding a new State of Play event on June 2, 2022 at 3PM PST / 6PM EST.

Sony's new State of Play: 30 minutes of PSVR2 and third-party games

On the heels of a massive briefing on the PlayStation games business, Sony today announced a new State of Play showcase that will highlight upcoming PS4 and PS5 games. There's a caveat, though: The event may not include hotly anticipated PS5 games including God of War Ragnarok.

Sony officially says the State of Play will include 30 minutes of "trailers and announcements" but first-party games may not be shown. "We'll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2," SIE Senior Manager, Content Communications Brett Elston said on the PlayStation Blog.

Possible reveals and highlights include Final Fantasy 16's release date, more info on titles like Saints Row and maybe even a first-look at Modern Warfare II.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

