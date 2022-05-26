Tesla unveils new batteries could potentially last up to 100 years

The Tesla Advanced Battery Research team and Jeff Dahn's battery lab have made a new nickel-based battery with extreme longevity.

A study on the new battery technology titled "Li[Ni 0.5 Mn 0.3 Co 0.2 ]O 2 As a Superior Alternative to LiFePO 4 for Long-Lived Low Voltage Li-Ion Cells" has been published in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society.

Researchers from the Tesla Advanced Battery Research in Canada have released a new paper with Jeff Dahn's battery lab at Dalhousie University. They describe a new nickel-based battery that would retain comparable charging and energy density to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells even after 100 years if temperature-controlled to 25 °C.

Dahn is hailed as one of the pioneers of lithium-ion battery cells and is helped to increase their life cycle and thus commercialization. These new batteries are supposedly the best of both worlds, competing with the longevity of LFP battery cells while retaining the higher energy density associated with nickel-based batteries.

NMC cells, particularly those balanced and charged to 3.8 V, show better coulombic efficiency, less capacity fade and higher energy density compared to LFP cells and are projected to yield lifetimes approaching a century at 25 °C," the study authors wrote.

You can read more from the study here.

