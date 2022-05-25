Crucial adds P3 + P3 Plus Value M.2 NVMe SSDs: PCIe 4.0 + PCIe 3.0

Crucial announces P3 and P3 Plus Value M.2 NVMe SSDs for budget PCs: both PCIe 3.0 + PCIe 4.0, with capacities of up to 4TB.

Crucial has just introduced its new P3 and P3 Plus Value M.2 SSDs that are for the mainstream market, and available in both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 variants.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe and Crucial P3 NVMe SSDs offer some great speeds, with the Crucial P3 Plus SSD pushing up to 5000MB/sec (5GB/sec) reads, and up to 4200MB/sec (4.2GB/sec) writes. The new Crucial P3 SSDs offer slower, but still great speeds of up to 3500MB/sec (3.5GB/sec) reads, and up to 3000MB/sec (3GB/sec) writes.

Crucial is making its new P3 Plus and P3 SSDs available in up to 4TB capacities, the additional speeds that the P3 Plus SSDs are pushing is all thanks to its PCIe Gen4 standard. The regular Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD is still hella-fast, but if you've got a Gen4 board, get the Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD.

Teresa Kelley, vice president, and general manager of Micron's Commercial Products Group said: "For users that have been waiting to upgrade their PCs to Gen4 SSDs, the wait is over. With the forthcoming availability of the new Crucial P3 Plus SSD, anyone seeking high-performance storage can upgrade to NVMe Gen4 storage and affordably futureproof their PC".

"Both the Crucial P3 Plus and P3 SSD products will strengthen our overall SSD portfolio and NVMe product category by offering competitive choices for high-performance storage that enables users to get more done in less time".