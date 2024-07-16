Biggest Amazon Prime Day deals for PC hardware

Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means you can take advantage of some limited-time deals to upgrade your gaming setup or even get an entirely new rig.

Amazon Prime Day is occurring between July 16 and July 17, and throughout that time, numerous products across the online retailer will be discounted. Now may be your chance to snag some great PC equipment at a reasonable price.

It should be noted that Amazon isn't the only online retailer that significantly discounts its products between the aforementioned period, so it's worth shopping around to locate the best deal for the product you are looking for. As for this article, we will be entirely concentrating on Amazon products, and below are some of the best deals I have found when it comes to PCs.

First we have a great deal on a 1080p (FHD) monitor that's built for speed. The ASUS ROG Strix XG259QN is a 380HZ FHD gaming monitor that's 45% off. Next is what you need to store all of your games, an SSD. In this case, it's the 2Tb Samsung 990 PRO with a heatsink, which is currently 45% off. Next is the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop that comes with an RTX 4070 laptop GPU. That gaming laptop is currently 43% off.

Another noteworthy deal is Crucial's P3 Plus 4Tb PCie Gen 4 M.2 SSD, which is currently 42% of. Lastly is the CPUs. AMD has taken the crown when it comes to performance per dollar, so now might be a great time to snag a few high-end Ryzen 9 CPUs. The 7900X3D is discounted by 45% and the 7950X3D is discounted by 33%.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

ASUS ROG Strix 380Hz 25" (24.5-inch viewable) 1080p HDR eSports Gaming Monitor - $449.00 - now $249 - 45% off

SAMSUNG 990 PRO w/ Heatsink SSD 2TB, PCIe Gen4 M.2 - $264.99 - now $149 - 43%

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070-13th Gen - $2,799.99 - now $1,599 - 43% off

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 5000MB/s - $359.99 - now $209 - 42% off

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7900X3D 12-Core, 24-Thread Desktop Processor - $599.00 - now $327 - 45% off

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X3D 16-Core, 32-Thread Desktop Processor - $699.00 - now $464 - 33% off

