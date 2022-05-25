SteelSeries Arctic Nova Pro gaming headset: 'four years in the making'

SteelSeries launches its new Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset, SteelSeries says it's 'the first pro-grade parametric EQ for gamers'.

SteelSeries announced and released their new Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset at Computex 2022, which the company teased has been "four years in the making".

The company set itself some great goals from the start: removing pain points when gaming, and the best audio in gaming. SteelSeries has provided a clean look, has AI-powered voice clarity, high-fidelity audio, and the best comfort so you can be wearing them all day without feeling discomfort... and that's a big deal.

SteelSeries uses a dual-battery "Infinity Power System" for "unlimited battery life", where you can use one of the batteries in the headset, while charging another -- and then swap them out when needed. The new SteelSeries Arctic Nova Pro gaming headset is tapping "Quantum 2.0 Wireless" letting gamers mix two audio connections simultaneously: this allows for communicating with your friends over the phone, while you're gaming on your PC or console.

Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries said: "There are defining moments in every industry, and this is one of those landmark days. Today we usher in a new era of gaming audio with the launch of the Arctis Nova Pro series and the Sonar Audio Software Suite. We are truly excited to empower gamers, provide them with a competitive edge, and have them experience pure Hi-Fidelity acoustics in gaming".