Take-Two merges with Zynga, creates massive new gaming powerhouse

Take-Two Interactive has officially merged with Zynga to create one of the industry's largest new mobile & premium gaming empires.

Published Mon, May 23 2022 12:33 PM CDT
Take-Two Interactive has now officially merged with Zynga to create one of the most formidable powerhouses in gaming.

Gaming's second-largest mega-merger is complete. Following a $12.7 billion share buyout, Take-Two and Zynga have combined into one significant gaming powerhouse.

With Zynga, Take-Two has acquired one of its missing pieces. Zynga's mobile expertise and ad tech platform will deliver incredible synergies to Take-Two's business, including more robust mobile titles and free-to-play integration into key IPs.

Now Take-Two has it all:

  • Premium games (GTA, BioShock, etc)
  • Annualized sports titles (NBA / WWE 2K)
  • Big licenses & publishing deals (Sports + Borderlands, etc)
  • Indie publishing division (Private Division)
  • Widespread mobile presence (Zynga, Playdots, Nordeus, etc)

Zynga will help Take-Two realize and deliver one of the most ambitious video game release pipelines in history. The publisher expects to release 69 games by March 2025, and a significant portion of these are mobile titles.

"We are thrilled to complete our combination with Zynga, which is a pivotal step to increase exponentially our Net Bookings from mobile, the fastest-growing segment in interactive entertainment, while also providing us with substantial cost synergies and revenue opportunities," said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two.

"As we bring together our exceptional talent, exciting pipelines of games, and industry-leading technologies and capabilities, we believe that we can take our portfolio to another level of creativity, innovation, and quality. Each of our teams has a strong history of operational execution, and together, we expect that we will enhance our financial profile through greater scale and profitability, paving the way for us to deliver strong shareholder value."

"We are excited for Zynga's next-generation mobile platform, free-to-play expertise, diverse offering of games and incredible team to join the Take-Two family," said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga.

"We are eager to continue building an unparalleled portfolio of games that will reach broader markets and lead to continued growth for this next chapter of Zynga's history."

NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

