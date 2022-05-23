Corsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700

Corsair has just unveiled its very first gaming laptop, with the introduction of the new Voyager a1600 laptop which is an all-AMD design: Ryzen CPU + Radeon GPU.

The new Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop comes configured with up to the AMD Ryzen 9 6800HS processor (8 cores, 16 threads) with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card. Ther's up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM inside (Corsair's in-house Vengeance DDR5 SO-DIMM) as well as the option of 1TB or 2TB of PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

On the side, we have 2 x Thunderbolt 3-ready USB 4.0 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, an SDXC 7.0 card reader, and 3.5,mm combo audio jack. Corsair has chosen a 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display, with a native 2560 x 1600 resolution and super-slick 240Hz refresh rate.

VIEW GALLERY - 27 IMAGES

Matthew Hsu, SVP & GM, System BU at CORSAIR said: "We knew we had to bring something new and different to the table. With our unique position in the industry, we were able to pull from the best of what CORSAIR has to offer - from award-winning components to extensive software integration - to create a laptop that no one else can".

Frank Azor, chief architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD added: "We are extremely excited to partner with CORSAIR to launch the first Voyager laptop exclusively with AMD Advantage design framework. The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is the first truly mobile streaming solution; coupled with AMD smart technologies like SmartShift MAX, users can automatically unleash the full potential of this laptop whether gaming, or streaming, or creating".