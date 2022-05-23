All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Corsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700

Corsair enters the gaming laptop market with the Voyager a1600 with an all-AMD configuration: Ryzen 9 6800HS + Radeon RX 6800M.

Published Mon, May 23 2022 5:12 AM CDT
Corsair has just unveiled its very first gaming laptop, with the introduction of the new Voyager a1600 laptop which is an all-AMD design: Ryzen CPU + Radeon GPU.

The new Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop comes configured with up to the AMD Ryzen 9 6800HS processor (8 cores, 16 threads) with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card. Ther's up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM inside (Corsair's in-house Vengeance DDR5 SO-DIMM) as well as the option of 1TB or 2TB of PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

On the side, we have 2 x Thunderbolt 3-ready USB 4.0 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, an SDXC 7.0 card reader, and 3.5,mm combo audio jack. Corsair has chosen a 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display, with a native 2560 x 1600 resolution and super-slick 240Hz refresh rate.

Corsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 02 | TweakTown.comCorsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 27 IMAGES
Corsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 04 | TweakTown.com

Matthew Hsu, SVP & GM, System BU at CORSAIR said: "We knew we had to bring something new and different to the table. With our unique position in the industry, we were able to pull from the best of what CORSAIR has to offer - from award-winning components to extensive software integration - to create a laptop that no one else can".

Corsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 09 | TweakTown.comCorsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 12 | TweakTown.com
Corsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 18 | TweakTown.comCorsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 19 | TweakTown.com

Frank Azor, chief architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD added: "We are extremely excited to partner with CORSAIR to launch the first Voyager laptop exclusively with AMD Advantage design framework. The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is the first truly mobile streaming solution; coupled with AMD smart technologies like SmartShift MAX, users can automatically unleash the full potential of this laptop whether gaming, or streaming, or creating".

Corsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 20 | TweakTown.comCorsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 21 | TweakTown.com
Corsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 25 | TweakTown.comCorsair Voyager a1600: all-AMD gaming laptop starting from $2700 26 | TweakTown.com
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

