Grand Theft Auto hits $1 billion for first time since GTA V's launch

Annual Grand Theft Auto revenues have broken $1 billion for the first time since GTA V's release thanks to the GTA trilogy.

Published Wed, May 18 2022 3:55 PM CDT
The GTA franchise has broken $1 billion in yearly revenues for the first time since GTA V's release in 2013.

Grand Theft Auto hits billion for first time since GTA V's launch 32 | TweakTown.com
According to Take-Two Interactive's latest financial documents, the Grand Theft Auto series made $1.083 billion in FY22, the second-highest point in franchise history. GTA is so powerful that it made up 30.9% of the Take-Two's $3.5 billion in net revenues.

Grand Theft Auto hits $1 billion for first time since GTA V's launch 43 | TweakTown.com

The growth spike was driven by GTA trilogy sales, which hit 10 million shipments in Q3, ongoing monetization in Grand Theft Auto Online, and continued GTA V sales. In fact, GTA V has sold 5 million copies per quarter throughout FY 2022.

On a quarterly basis, Q4'22 delivered $251 million and was the fourth best quarter for GTA revenues since GTA V's release in Q3'14.

Take-Two Interactive expects Grand Theft Auto revenues to decline throughout FY23...but it's hard to guess what will happen.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development and evidence suggests it may release in Fiscal Year 2024.

Read Also: GTA V hits 165 million sales, and now accounts for 44% of total franchise sales

NEWS SOURCE:take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

