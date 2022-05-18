OWC's new Envoy Pro mini: full-sized SSD perf, fits in your pocket

OWC's new Envoy Pro mini is a new portable SSD that fits in your pocket, perfect for... well... everything: 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB.

OWC has just announced their new Envoy Pro mini SSDs, a super-small portable SSD with full-sized SSD performance that fits in your pocket.

The new OWC Envoy Pro mini SSDs are available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities that works with everything. We're talking USB and Thunderbolt-powered (USB-C) Macs, PCs, Linux servers, iPads, Chromebooks, and more as millions of USB devices are in the wild.

We're looking at up to 450MB/sec reads and up to 465MB/sec writes over USB 3.2 Gen 1, while we can expect up to 1025MB/sec reads and 1026MB/sec writes on USB 3.1 Gen 2 (the speeds vary slightly between 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities). You'll get somewhere up to that across your Xbox, PlayStation, iPad, PC, Mac, or everything in-between.

Universally compatible : plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices

Versatile : perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses

Protective : Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Game on : ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Entertainment center : watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV

Bootable : Startup and launch apps in just seconds

Slim : keeps adjacent ports available for use

Pocket-sized : thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere

Wear and share : safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users

Silent : heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for cool and quiet use

3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

As for pricing, OWC prices the Envoy Pro mini SSDs in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities at $79, $109, $179 respectively. You can pre-order them immediately.

