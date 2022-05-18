All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
OWC's new Envoy Pro mini: full-sized SSD perf, fits in your pocket

OWC's new Envoy Pro mini is a new portable SSD that fits in your pocket, perfect for... well... everything: 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 18 2022 6:25 PM CDT
OWC has just announced their new Envoy Pro mini SSDs, a super-small portable SSD with full-sized SSD performance that fits in your pocket.

The new OWC Envoy Pro mini SSDs are available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities that works with everything. We're talking USB and Thunderbolt-powered (USB-C) Macs, PCs, Linux servers, iPads, Chromebooks, and more as millions of USB devices are in the wild.

We're looking at up to 450MB/sec reads and up to 465MB/sec writes over USB 3.2 Gen 1, while we can expect up to 1025MB/sec reads and 1026MB/sec writes on USB 3.1 Gen 2 (the speeds vary slightly between 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities). You'll get somewhere up to that across your Xbox, PlayStation, iPad, PC, Mac, or everything in-between.

  • Universally compatible: plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices
  • Versatile: perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses
  • Protective: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready
  • Game on: ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles
  • Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV
  • Bootable: Startup and launch apps in just seconds
  • Slim: keeps adjacent ports available for use
  • Pocket-sized: thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere
  • Wear and share: safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users
  • Silent: heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for cool and quiet use
  • 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

As for pricing, OWC prices the Envoy Pro mini SSDs in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities at $79, $109, $179 respectively. You can pre-order them immediately.

OWC's new Envoy Pro mini: full-sized SSD perf, fits in your pocket 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:eshop.macsales.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

