The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse produced some stunning shots

2022's first total solar eclipse, dubbed the Super Flower Blood Moon, lasted longer than any total lunar eclipse in the 33 years.

The first lunar eclipse of 2022 on the night of May 15th was the longest total lunar eclipse in 33 years.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

(Image credit: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

The full moon spent approximately 85 minutes inside the Earth's umbra and shadow, compared to 96 minutes during a total lunar eclipse in August 1989. May's full moon is known as the Flower Moon, while the reddish appearance taken on by the moon during a total lunar eclipse due to light from the Sun bleeding around the Earth and landing on the moon earns it the moniker Blood Moon.

A Super Moon occurs when a full moon or new moon closely coincides with perigee, meaning the point in the moon's orbit at which it is closest to Earth, giving the moon a larger apparent size in the sky than normal. The culmination of these three factors has given this month's spectacular total lunar eclipse the mouthful of a name that is the Super Flower Blood Moon.

Check out galleries for more great shots from the Super Flower Blood Moon on Space.com, The Guardian, and Live Science.

(Image credit: Gary Hershorn via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Georgi Licovski/EPA)

(Image credit: Georgi Licovski/EPA)

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement