All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse produced some stunning shots

2022's first total solar eclipse, dubbed the Super Flower Blood Moon, lasted longer than any total lunar eclipse in the 33 years.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, May 17 2022 7:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The first lunar eclipse of 2022 on the night of May 15th was the longest total lunar eclipse in 33 years.

The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse produced some stunning shots 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

(Image credit: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

The full moon spent approximately 85 minutes inside the Earth's umbra and shadow, compared to 96 minutes during a total lunar eclipse in August 1989. May's full moon is known as the Flower Moon, while the reddish appearance taken on by the moon during a total lunar eclipse due to light from the Sun bleeding around the Earth and landing on the moon earns it the moniker Blood Moon.

A Super Moon occurs when a full moon or new moon closely coincides with perigee, meaning the point in the moon's orbit at which it is closest to Earth, giving the moon a larger apparent size in the sky than normal. The culmination of these three factors has given this month's spectacular total lunar eclipse the mouthful of a name that is the Super Flower Blood Moon.

Check out galleries for more great shots from the Super Flower Blood Moon on Space.com, The Guardian, and Live Science.

The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse produced some stunning shots 02 | TweakTown.com

(Image credit: Gary Hershorn via Getty Images)

The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse produced some stunning shots 03 | TweakTown.com

(Image credit: Georgi Licovski/EPA)

The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse produced some stunning shots 04 | TweakTown.com

(Image credit: Georgi Licovski/EPA)

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Buy at Amazon

Telescope, 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical Refracting

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$49.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2022 at 7:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, space.com, livescience.com, theguardian.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.