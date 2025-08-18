PC handhelds like Steam Deck and Xbox Ally X to sell 2.3 million this year, analysts predict

Analyst firm Omdia predicts that the handheld PC market will grow significantly in 2025 with consumers purchasing 2.3 million handhelds in the year.

The handheld PC market will continue to grow throughout 2025, undoubtedly catalyzed by the incoming Xbox-branded Ally and Ally X duo.

According to new estimates from analyst firm Omdia, the PC gaming handheld market will expand by 2.3 million units this year. This multi-million range includes a bevy of products ranging from the proprietary Steam Deck to OEM PC handhelds like the MSI Claw, Lenovo Legion Go, and newcomers like the ASUS-made Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X duo.

It's not just hardware that's expected to drive adoption, though. Microsoft's efforts to bring a more streamlined, handheld-friendly version of Windows 11 and the Xbox app are expected to make a big difference in easing friction during the onboarding process.

"Windows 11's upcoming refreshed gaming mode is expected to dramatically improve the user experience on PC gaming handhelds. This, coupled with the first Xbox-branded handhelds launching in late 2025, provide potential for devices to resonate with a broader audience beyond PC gaming enthusiasts," said Omdia senior analyst James McWhirter.

While 2025's numbers are estimated to be 2.3 million, Omdia expects the market to achieve 4.7 million sales by 2029--this represents a pretty strong 18.4% CAGR rate for this growing hardware segment.

Other firms like IDC Intelligence have different estimates, with that firm forecasting 1.926 million PC handheld purchases throughout this year.

By the end of 2024, there were 5.972 million PC gaming handhelds on the market, as per IDC. By 2025, the firm expects that number to jump to nearly 8 million.

Reports suggest that Valve's Steam Deck commands nearly 50% of this market with some 4 million units sold. Exact data and sales remain unclear.