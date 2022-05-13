NASA's Curiosity rover just spotted an alien-looking doorway on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars has spotted a peculiar sight on the planet, shaped like a doorway, possibly from a shear fracture.

NASA's Curiosity rover took the new image at the Greenheugh Pediment on Mars.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Curiosity captured the image with its Mast Camera (Mastcam) on Sol 3466 of its mission at 07:58:16 UTC on May 7th, 2022. The photo appears to feature a perfectly excavated doorway in the side of the Martian landscape. The above panorama image is a composite made from individual shots taken by Curiosity in the same area on the 3466th Martian day of its mission.

Reddit users have been quick to point out the spectacle is more likely a shear fracture, resulting when a strain in the rocks causes part of it to break off. Such a fracture may be due to temblors, or Marsquakes. Only days before the image was taken, on May 4th, 2022, NASA's Insight Mars Lander recorded a magnitude 5 Marsquake, the largest ever detected on the planet.

Though the "doorway" is likely a benign geological feature, its certainly not the first extraterrestrial object to be spotted that appears similar to structures created by humans or other sentient life. You can see the full-size original image and others from Curiosity's cameras here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement