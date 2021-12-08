Mysterious 'house' on far side of the Moon photographed by rover

A recent log of the lunar rover Yutu 2 reveals that it has spotted a mysterious object that's described as a 'hut' or 'house'.

A rover exploring the surface of the Moon has snapped an image of what appears to be a mysterious "house", or "hut" object.

The image comes from an affiliated Chinese media channel called "Our Space", that details the rover Yutu 2 that first landed on the far side of the Moon back in January 2019. According to the post, the Yutu 2 rover spotted the object on the horizon while it was driving across the Von Karman crater last month, and sent back images of the object to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Space.com reports that the name "mystery hut" or "house" is currently being used as a placeholder name until the rover can identify what the object is. Additionally, the publication also points out that the object is most likely not a hut of any kind, and is more likely to be a large boulder that has been created from an impact event such as an asteroid. Yutu 2 is only 262 feet away from the object and will make its way over to inspect it over the next two to three months.

