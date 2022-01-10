All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Origins found for mysterious 'house' on far side of the Moon

The origins for the mysterious 'house' discovered last month on the far side of the Moon have been found, photos released.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 1:03 AM CST
In December 2021, an affiliated Chinese media channel called "Our Space" reported on China's Yutu 2 rover spotting what was described as a "house" or "hut" on the far side of the moon.

Origins found for mysterious 'house' on far side of the Moon 02 | TweakTown.com
China's Yutu 2 rover landed on the far side of the moon back in January 2019, and since then, it has been exploring the surface of the Von Karman crater, which is where it spotted the strange object on the horizon. The image seen above was sent back to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), and since then, the small Yutu 2 rover has been driving towards the object.

Now, reports indicate that the mysterious object has been renamed to the "moon cube" and that the CNSA has driven the rover 262 feet to reach the object. Initial reports indicated that it would take two or three months to reach the cube, but only after a few weeks, the rover was in range to identify the object. According to an update from Our Space, the object is a rock shaped like a rabbit, hence the new name for the object "Jade Rabbit".

Origins found for mysterious 'house' on far side of the Moon 01 | TweakTown.com

Read more: Mysterious 'house' on far side of the Moon photographed by rover

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

