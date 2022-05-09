All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE is using a larger cooler on its Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING card

GIGABYTE's entire RDNA 2 refresh GPU family detailed: new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING OC is huge, much bigger than 6900 XT.

Published Mon, May 9 2022 7:14 PM CDT
AMD isn't too far away from the launch of its RDNA 2 refresh GPUs with the flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT, and the new Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards... now it's time for some leaks on GIGABYTE's upcoming graphics cards.

But what you'll notice immediately is how damn big the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING OC graphics card is, with GIGABYTE adding some chunk to the card over its custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC. THe new GIGABYTE RX 6950 XT GAMING OC is a huge, thick card... with a thicker and larger cooling system.

It looks like GIGABYTE is using the same PCB design for its new Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING OC as it did for the Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC -- where you'll still need 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors -- and then 2 x HDMI 2.1 and 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. That's non-standard display I/O, and welcomed -- the second HDMI 2.1 port that is.

Reviews for the Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards go live very, very soon.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

