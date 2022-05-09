GIGABYTE is using a larger cooler on its Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING card

AMD isn't too far away from the launch of its RDNA 2 refresh GPUs with the flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT, and the new Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards... now it's time for some leaks on GIGABYTE's upcoming graphics cards.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

But what you'll notice immediately is how damn big the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING OC graphics card is, with GIGABYTE adding some chunk to the card over its custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC. THe new GIGABYTE RX 6950 XT GAMING OC is a huge, thick card... with a thicker and larger cooling system.

It looks like GIGABYTE is using the same PCB design for its new Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING OC as it did for the Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC -- where you'll still need 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors -- and then 2 x HDMI 2.1 and 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. That's non-standard display I/O, and welcomed -- the second HDMI 2.1 port that is.

Reviews for the Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards go live very, very soon.