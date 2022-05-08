All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Development of Hyundai's all-terrain robotic vehicles is underway

Hyundai's New Horizons Studio has created a brand-new lab to research and develop all-terrain Ultimate Mobility Vehicles (UMVs).

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, May 8 2022 4:47 AM CDT
Hyundai is building a new Research, Development and Lab Center in Bozeman, Montana, to develop the vehicles.

Development of Hyundai's all-terrain robotic vehicles is underway 01 | TweakTown.com

The lab is being built by a unit of Hyundai called the New Horizons Studio (NHS), which focuses on developing Ultimate Mobility Vehicles (UMVs). The all-new Bozeman lab represents a $20 million investment in Hyundai's Progress for Humanity vision, will serve as the NHS headquarters, and where UMVs will be prototyped and field tested.

The NHS mission is to create vehicles that can traverse over any terrain, including those that are "challenging for conventional ground vehicles." These vehicles would be suited to applications such as natural resource management, disaster management, logistics, construction, mining, and space.

Two UMV models are currently in development; an uncrewed "transforming intelligent ground excursion robot" that is designed to transport different kinds of payloads across treacherous terrains, and a larger vehicle with robotic legs (as shown above) that first responders could utilize to save lives in hazardous areas following natural disasters.

You can read more from Hyundai's press release here.

