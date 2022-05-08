Development of Hyundai's all-terrain robotic vehicles is underway

Hyundai is building a new Research, Development and Lab Center in Bozeman, Montana, to develop the vehicles.

The lab is being built by a unit of Hyundai called the New Horizons Studio (NHS), which focuses on developing Ultimate Mobility Vehicles (UMVs). The all-new Bozeman lab represents a $20 million investment in Hyundai's Progress for Humanity vision, will serve as the NHS headquarters, and where UMVs will be prototyped and field tested.

The NHS mission is to create vehicles that can traverse over any terrain, including those that are "challenging for conventional ground vehicles." These vehicles would be suited to applications such as natural resource management, disaster management, logistics, construction, mining, and space.

Two UMV models are currently in development; an uncrewed "transforming intelligent ground excursion robot" that is designed to transport different kinds of payloads across treacherous terrains, and a larger vehicle with robotic legs (as shown above) that first responders could utilize to save lives in hazardous areas following natural disasters.

You can read more from Hyundai's press release here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Read more: New 'impossible' discovery could make computers 400 times faster

Read more: World's first flying car airport opens in the United Kingdom