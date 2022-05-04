All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ubisoft founders may buy out shares to prevent takeover

Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family is reportedly looking to buy out company shares in order to prevent a hostile takeover.

Published Wed, May 4 2022 11:06 AM CDT   |   Updated Wed, May 4 2022 11:35 AM CDT
Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family is reportedly looking to buy out all company shares and take the company private to prevent a hostile takeover.

Reports indicate that big equity firms like BlackRock (who owns stakes in EA, Take-Two, and Activision) are mulling over buyout offers and force a hostile takeover of Ubisoft.

New reports suggest the Guillemot family, who founded Ubisoft in 1986, will go so far as to take the company private in order to retain ownership. Sources have told Dealreporter that the Guillemots--which includes current acting CEO Yves Guillemot--may team up with a private equity firm to buy out all remaining Ubisoft shares and maintain control over the company.

The Guillemot family currently has 15.9% of shares and 22.3% of voting shares.

Under Yves Guillemot's leadership, Ubisoft has transformed to a digital-first company that generates billions of revenue every year from live services and marquee AAA releases.

Ubisoft has currently generated $1.53 billion in 9-month earnings and will report its Q4 results on May 11.

NEWS SOURCE:seekingalpha.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

