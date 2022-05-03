All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Crysis 4 gets help from Hitman 3's original dev lead

Crytek has announced that one of the original Hitman 3 core development leads has joined the studio to work on the new Crysis 4.

Published Tue, May 3 2022 12:35 PM CDT
One of IO Interactive's top talent has joined Crytek to work on the next Crysis game.

Crysis 4 was announced in January as being in "early stages of development", and now the game's dev team is starting to take shape.

According to a new announcement from Crytek, Hitman 3 game director Mattias Engstrom has joined the studio and will now serve as game director on Crysis 4.

"We are happy to announce that Mattias Engstrom, known for his work as Game Director for Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, joins the Crytek family as Game Director for the 4th installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week."

Engstrom's experience is pretty sound: IO Interactive's Hitman 3 was the best-selling game in the series and actually saved the studio shortly after the team went independent.

Crytek is currently hiring for 27 positions that will all work on Crysis 4.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

