Crysis 4 gets help from Hitman 3's original dev lead

Crytek has announced that one of the original Hitman 3 core development leads has joined the studio to work on the new Crysis 4.

Crysis 4 was announced in January as being in "early stages of development", and now the game's dev team is starting to take shape.

According to a new announcement from Crytek, Hitman 3 game director Mattias Engstrom has joined the studio and will now serve as game director on Crysis 4.

"We are happy to announce that Mattias Engstrom, known for his work as Game Director for Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, joins the Crytek family as Game Director for the 4th installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week."

Engstrom's experience is pretty sound: IO Interactive's Hitman 3 was the best-selling game in the series and actually saved the studio shortly after the team went independent.

Crytek is currently hiring for 27 positions that will all work on Crysis 4.