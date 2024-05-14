Rockstar's original Red Dead Redemption is finally getting a PC port

PC gamers have had to wait 14 years, but Rockstar's original Red Dead Redemption is finally getting an official PC port - with a release expected soon.

In 2010, Rockstar Games released the classic open-world action-adventure western Red Dead Redemption for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Following the adventures of John Marston, a former outlaw, it presented a sprawling, bloody, and gritty look at life in the old West with the same charm and atmosphere as the studio's iconic Grand Theft Auto games.

2

Red Dead Redemption, image credit: Rockstar Games.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Without a PC release, it's been one of those titles that PC gamers have been waiting to see for over a decade. Red Dead Redemption II got a PC port following its release in 2018, but the original has been one of those games seemingly lost to time - or limited to the console space.

In 2023, Red Dead Redemption received a modern remaster; however, this release was only for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Well, that looks to be changing, as the studio's PC Rockstar Games Launcher now includes hidden information stating that Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion are "now playable on PC."

The test was spotted by @TezFunz2 on social media, with marketing text for Red Dead Redemption added to the PC launcher as part of a recent update. The full text is as follows.

"Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, now playable on PC."

"Experience the epic Western adventures that defined a generation."

The PC version will likely resemble the remastered version that hit PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last year, albeit with support for higher frame rates, resolutions, and ultrawide displays. Here's a look at the trailer for that version of the game.

With Red Dead Redemption references added to the Rockstar Games Launcher, we can expect a full announcement and release very soon.