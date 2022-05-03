All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy are included in Embracer buyout

Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors confirms all of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal's big games are included in the deal.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 3 2022 10:32 AM CDT
It appears live service flop Avengers and the highly-rated Guardians of the Galaxy games are included in Embracer's recent buyout deal.

Embracer Group made a sweeping $300 million deal to buy Square Enix's Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Canadian mobile games division. Each studio's original IPs and games are also coming with the deal, including hit franchises like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain, and Thief.

Interestingly enough, it looks like Square Enix is also shedding Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy--two very expensive games that cost the publisher hundreds of millions in losses.

"Well yes all games that have been developed by the studios are included in the transaction, however a number of external approvals are needed from partners in order to close this transaction," Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors said in a presentation to shareholders.

It's unclear whether or not this deal includes literally every game Crystal Dynamics has developed throughout the years, such as older franchises like Gex.

However, it is very likely that Gex is included considering it's an older IP that Square Enix hasn't capitalized on in some time--this is Embracer's forte, after all.

Embracer has confirmed that every Eidos Montreal game is included, from 2011's Deus Ex Human Revolution to 2021's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Potentially, licensors, as you mention here, could be one of those approvals needed. I don't expect any notable commercial agreement relating to the studios to be declined by either regulatory partners or business partners. That remains to be seen, however."

Wingefors also says that Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy will "still be operated and built upon" after the buyout closes by September 2022.

Analysis: Why Square Enix sold its Western division to Embracer Group

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

