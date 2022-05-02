All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tomb Raider trilogy sells 38 million, Deus Ex duology at 12 million

Modern Deus Ex and Tomb Raider games actually sold millions and millions of copies, new developer sales figure data reveals.

Published Mon, May 2 2022 12:43 PM CDT
The modern Tomb Raider and Deus Ex games achieved commercial success in regards to raw sales figures, new data proves.

Despite failing to meet Square Enix's expectations, the Deus Ex duology and Tomb Raider trilogy are immensely popular games. These five AAA titles have sold over a combined 50 million copies across all platforms from 2011 to present day.

Crystal Dynamics says that the Tomb Raider trilogy, which includes the 2013 reboot, Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015), and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018), has sold over 38 million copies, making up 43% of total franchise sales (the Tomb Raider series has sold 88 million).

Deus Ex Human Revolution (2011) and Mankind Divided (2016) have sold a combined 12 million+ on all platforms, making for a hefty sum for one of the most beloved cult franchises of our era.

The numbers were revealed as part of a presentation discussing Embracer's $300 million buyout of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal.

Embracer Group is buying these studios alongside 50+ IPs and franchises including Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and many, many more. The deal is expected to close in September of this year.

NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

