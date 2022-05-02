Embracer has 230 games in development, but only 13% of them are AAA

Following its $300 million buyout of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal, Embracer will have 230+ games in dev.

Embracer will have an incredible 230+ game development projects in the works following its big Square Enix acquisition, but only a portion of them are AAA games.

Embracer Group is buying Square Enix's entire Western division for $300 million, including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and mobile game dev Square Enix Montreal. All of these studios are working on new projects, including a new Tomb Raider game in Unreal Engine 5 and F2P mobile titles, and post-acquisition, Embracer's total number of game dev projects will jump to 230+.

Our records show that Embracer Group had 216 game dev projects in the works as of December 2021. The new numbers show a 14 project increase. This implies that these new studios could be working on multiple projects a piece, and could also include new games being announced by existing teams.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors says that only 30 of these new games are "classified as AAA," which is about 13% of the total sum of projects.

Some of the most anticipated new games include Saints Row V, a new Metro game, Dead Island 2, a new Borderlands mainline sequel, and the associated products with Square Enix's new teams.