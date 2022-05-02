Embracer to buy Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, includes Deus Ex, Tomb Raider

Square Enix will sell Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal and tons of IPs to Embracer Group for $300 million.

Embracer Group has entered into an agreement to purchase Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal game development studios from Square Enix, including access to dozens of franchises.

Embracer is about to buy some of the biggest IPs and game studios in the industry. Embracer has offered $300 million for Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal alongside big IPs like Deus Ex, Thief, Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, and "50 back catalog IPs". Square Enix has agreed to sell for this price.

"The acquisition brings a compelling pipeline of new installments from beloved franchises and original IPs, including a new Tomb Raider game," The press release notes. This acquisition will add 1,100 employees to Embracer Group's multi-thousand headcount and supercharge its IP count to over 230 franchises.

Embracer says that the $300 million cash deal is expected to close from July - September 2022.