Embracer to buy Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, includes Deus Ex, Tomb Raider
Square Enix will sell Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal and tons of IPs to Embracer Group for $300 million.
Embracer Group has entered into an agreement to purchase Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal game development studios from Square Enix, including access to dozens of franchises.
Embracer is about to buy some of the biggest IPs and game studios in the industry. Embracer has offered $300 million for Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal alongside big IPs like Deus Ex, Thief, Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, and "50 back catalog IPs". Square Enix has agreed to sell for this price.
"The acquisition brings a compelling pipeline of new installments from beloved franchises and original IPs, including a new Tomb Raider game," The press release notes. This acquisition will add 1,100 employees to Embracer Group's multi-thousand headcount and supercharge its IP count to over 230 franchises.
Embracer says that the $300 million cash deal is expected to close from July - September 2022.
This acquisition will bring additional scale to Embracer's current AAA segment, and Embracer will have one of the largest pipelines of PC/Console games content across the industry, across all genres.
Embracer believes there will be an increasingly strong demand for high-quality content, including AAA single-player games, over the decade.
