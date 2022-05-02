All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Embracer to buy Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, includes Deus Ex, Tomb Raider

Square Enix will sell Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal and tons of IPs to Embracer Group for $300 million.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 2 2022 1:31 AM CDT   |   Updated Mon, May 2 2022 1:40 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Embracer Group has entered into an agreement to purchase Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal game development studios from Square Enix, including access to dozens of franchises.

Embracer to buy Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, includes Deus Ex, Tomb Raider 3 | TweakTown.com

Embracer is about to buy some of the biggest IPs and game studios in the industry. Embracer has offered $300 million for Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal alongside big IPs like Deus Ex, Thief, Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, and "50 back catalog IPs". Square Enix has agreed to sell for this price.

"The acquisition brings a compelling pipeline of new installments from beloved franchises and original IPs, including a new Tomb Raider game," The press release notes. This acquisition will add 1,100 employees to Embracer Group's multi-thousand headcount and supercharge its IP count to over 230 franchises.

Embracer says that the $300 million cash deal is expected to close from July - September 2022.

This acquisition will bring additional scale to Embracer's current AAA segment, and Embracer will have one of the largest pipelines of PC/Console games content across the industry, across all genres.

Embracer believes there will be an increasingly strong demand for high-quality content, including AAA single-player games, over the decade.

Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$33.59
$33.59$33.50$33.58
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2022 at 1:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.