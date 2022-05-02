All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Embracer: Crystal Dynamics and Eidos' new games are 'very interesting'

Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors has seen what Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are working on, say it's 'very interesting'

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 2 2022 11:01 AM CDT
Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors has seen the new games Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are working on, and says the pipeline is "very interesting."

Today Embracer Group announced it would buy Square Enix's entire Western games development division for $300 million, including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and more than 50 IPs including Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, and Thief (plus a lot more franchises).

The value is not only in the IPs, but also the game studios who have worked on them for decades, and these teams have been working on unique new projects in specific franchises including a new Tomb Raider game in Unreal 5. The developers actually presented their content pipeline to Embracer's board, which was described as "interesting," but no other details were announced.

"Looking at the IPs again, there is a pipeline that is very interesting. It's a little bit hard to talk around the pipeline without disclosing too much, but I was pleased to see during our transaction period that actually Crystal Dynamics did announce they are working on a new Tomb Raider. At least I can say that," Wingefors said in a recent presentation.

Given the wealth of intellectual property that Embracer will now own, the opportunities are endless. New Deus Ex seems highly likely, and Crystal Dynamics Scot Amos made it a point to mention Legacy of Kain during the presentation and affirmed that the studio knows "how much fans love the series."

Embracer also confirmed that it will have 230 games in development following the acquisition, which is up 14 projects from the 216 number given out in Q4 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

