Modern Warfare 2 is a 'new era of Call of Duty,' Activision says

Activision and Infinity Ward tease a 'new era of Call of Duty' and it all starts with a refreshed and striking game logo.

Published Fri, Apr 29 2022 10:11 AM CDT
Modern Warfare 2 will get revealed soon and it will bring a "new era for Call of Duty."

We're officially in critical hype mode for Modern Warfare 2, which has been confirmed to be this year's Call of Duty game. Yesterday, Activision and developer Infinity Ward revealed the game's official logo with stylish lime-green accenting that symbolizes night-vision goggles, suggesting many night ops missions.

The comments about a new era aren't just for the game itself, but also refer to the upgraded Warzone that will ship alongside Modern Warfare 2. Activision has said the new Warzone experience will deliver "groundbreaking innovations."

Not a whole lot has been announced just yet but that should change in the near future. The publisher has expressed that Modern Warfare 2 is the "most advanced Call of Duty in history," and we've reported that the game will feature singleplayer campaign, co-op, and multiplayer, all wrapped in an upgraded games engine with next-gen AI, destruction effects, and overall new levels of interactivity and immersion.

Infinity Ward is setting the stage to continue the heart-pounding and visceral action from 2019's Call of Duty Modern Warfare reboot in new and exciting ways. Exactly what they have in store for us will have to wait until the reveal.

"It's hard to express what we've all been building toward. What we've learned from communities big and small along the way. The vision poured into this next chapter. It will simply need to unfold as boldly as we intend to bring it forward for players long-standing and new," SVP and general manager of Call of Duty Johanna Faries said.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, linkedin.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

